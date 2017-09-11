Anjali will be next seen in Balloon along with Jai. Happy birthday Anjali: Here’s why this versatile actor can light up the screens Anjali will be next seen in Balloon along with Jai.

Anjali’s first movie Kattradhu Tamizh showed her mettle as an actor. As Anandhi, a village girl who is the love of Prabhakar (Jiiva), she wowed audience and critics with her performance. After an insignificant Ayudham Seivom, she ruled hearts as Kani, a sales girl from Angadi Theru for which she won critical acclaim. Despite having earned a name for her performances, Anjali didn’t shy away from commercial roles, guest appearances and item numbers. Here is a list of her best five performances which seal our argument as to why we would love to see her more on screen.

Kattradhu Tamizh:

Anjali’s debut was stellar in many ways. Ram who is now known for his layered stories with political, social context made a brilliant debut himself with this movie. Anjali’s understated minimalist performance was the perfect balance to Jeeva’s overwhelming pathos. Released in 2007, the leading lady bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

Angadi Theru:

As a bold sales girl who braves everything for love, it is by far Anjali’s best performance on screen. Loosely based on the life in Ranganathan Street, one of Chennai’s shopping hubs, Angadi Theru went on to earn multiple accolades for its gritty portrayal of life in the bazaar. The film bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize, with Anjali winning honours at multiple award shows too.

Engeyum Eppothum:

The actor who didn’t have a huge luck at the box office with her commercial projects broke the streak with Engeyum Eppothum. The film which also stars Jai, Ananya and Sharwanand ran to full screens, raking in the moolah and also praises. After a few guest appearances and a few failures at the collection counter, Engeyum Eppothum brought the actor back to a zone where she functions the best — movies with solid, real roles.

Iraivi:

Anjali seems to have a liking for multi-starrers, Iraivi is an example of a well-made one. Directed by Karthik Subburaj, the film also had Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simhaa, Kamalini Mukherjee along with Anjali. A movie about women through the male perspective, Iraivi was another movie that boosted Anjali’s filmography. As the center of affection of two male stars, her limited screen time didn’t hamper the impact her role had.

Kalakalappu:

While the actor has earned laurels for serious roles barring Engeyum Eppothum which had a tinge of comedy, Kalakalapu showed that the actor can handle humour as well. A laughter riot, the movie had Vimal, Oviya and Mirchi Siva and was directed by Sundar C. With music by Vijay Ebenezer, the movie was a runaway hit at the box office with rumours of a sequel going around.

Here’s wishing Anjali, a very happy birthday!

