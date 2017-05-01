Happy Birthday Ajith: Six reasons that prove Vivegam actor is a real superstar

Happy birthday Ajith: Coming from a humble background, today he is in the league of titans like MGR and Rajinikanth. Happy birthday Ajith: Coming from a humble background, today he is in the league of titans like MGR and Rajinikanth.

Thala Ajith turned 47 on Monday and the fans and friends in the industry are keeping the social media abuzz with birthday wishes, Not just that, a few theatres have organised special shows in Chennai where fans are treated to the screening of Ajith’s blockbuster films. Coming from a humble background, today he is in the league of titans like MGR and Rajinikanth who have made it so big in the film industry without any backing. He is known for his hard work and commitment. He had his share of hits and flops but his failures never affected his popularity among the fans and the celebrities of Tamil cinema. Currently, he is shooting for Vivegam, by far the most popular film in his career and it has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry and social media ever since it went on the floors.

Here are six interesting reasons why Ajith enjoys such unconditional love and respect among the public and celebrities.

Ajith’s family:

Born in Hyderabad to a Bengali mother, Ajith struggled to speak in Tamil during early days of his career. He is the middle one of two brothers. While one brother, Anoop Kumar, is a stockbroker in New York, and the other one, Anil Kumar, an IIT Madras graduate is settled in Seattle. He had two twin sisters, who died young. His foundation Mohini-Mani Foundation, named after his parents, works in urban areas promoting self-hygiene and civic consciousness.

A race car driver

He seemed to have had more passion for being a race car driver than being an actor. He started modelling career so that he can support his training to become a professional car racer. Even after making a debut as a lead actor with Amaravathi in 1993, he continued to pursue his interest in auto racing. However, after he suffered a serious back injury, he started doing more film roles. He has competed in circuits in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He has also taken part in international races. He has raced in 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships, 2010 Formula 2 Championship among other prestigious championships.

Ajith married his co-star:

Thala Ajith began to date his Amarkalam co-star Shalini in 1999. Their relationship had become the main focus of media gossip back then. Ajith proposed to Shalini the same year and they both got married in 2000 with blessings of their family. He has an 11-year-old daughter, Anoushka, and a two-year-old son, Aadvik.

Ajith is extremely media shy:

There are a couple of superstars, who can afford not to show up at the promotional events of their films and still ensure a massive opening for their films. One, Rajinikanth. And second is Ajith. While the fans get to see Rajinikanth once in a while on television or a film event, Ajith is notoriously famous for avoiding public appearances. Ajith’s elusiveness only adds more layers to his ever-growing popularity. The only place his fans worldwide get to see him is on the big screen and maybe that’s the reason why his movies record massive openings.

Ajith is blunt:

In Tamil Nadu, the connection between the film industry and politics runs deep, ever since MG Ramachandran showed the world that the film actors can make great politicians. Many Tamil actors have become successful political leaders, and many actors actively participate in state politics. But, Ajith he wants to stay away from it. He is perhaps the first actor to speak against the political pressure on the actors to take part in the events organised by political outfits. He made a speech at a DMK function in front of then Chief Minister Karunanidhi, requesting to see that actors are not forced into doing anything they don’t want to and it received a standing ovation from superstar Rajinikanth.

The first Tamil actor to dismantle fans clubs:

Ajith never hesitates to call a spade a spade. When he came to know that some of his fan clubs were misusing his name to raise funds, he issued a warning letter to his unruly fans. When things didn’t get better, in 2011 on his 40th birthday, he decided to dissolve all his fan clubs. While many trade analysts said that it was a wrong move from his career point of view, he still did what he felt was right at the time. But, that never stopped his fans from thronging theatres to watch his films on their opening day. And that’s a true sign of a superstar.

