Haji Mastan foster son notice to Rajinikanth: Show him in ‘good light’

The foster son of underworld figure Haji Mastan has sent a notice to actor Rajinikanth over a film planned on the life of his late father. The notice, addressed to the actor’s Chennai home, was sent on Friday. It objects to the “defamatory” depiction of Mastan in the film as a “smuggler and underworld don”.

The notice was sent by Sundar Shekhar, Mastan’s foster son, who heads the Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh. Shekhar said he had read media reports about Rajinikanth starring in a film titled Thalaivar 161, based on Mastan’s life. Stating that he was opposed to any misrepresentation of Mastan in the movie, Shekhar asked the filmmakers to consult him. “I have no problem as long as they make a good film, but if they do not show him in good light, I will take legal action,” he said.

In 2010, Shekhar had sued the makers of Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, a biopic of Mastan starring Ajay Devgn. He had sent a legal notice to the film’s producer, Ekta Kapoor, claiming that he was not consulted while the film was being made. He had also objected to the film’s association of Mastan with gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

