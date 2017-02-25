GV Prakash to play male lead in Jyothika-Bala film?

GV Prakash may share screen space with Jyothika soon GV Prakash may share screen space with Jyothika soon

Music composer-turned-actor GV Prakash seems to have hit a jackpot of sorts in his acting career. He surely has an interesting line up of movies. And now the latest buzz is that he has been roped in as the male lead for a Jyothika-starrer, directed by ace filmmaker Bala.

The Kollywood grapevine is abuzz with news that Bala will soon be directing Jyothika for the first time in a women-centric film. An official confirmation about the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

Earlier, Bala had also expressed interest in working with Jyothika even before directing her husband, Suriya, in two movies. Bala was one of the directors, who were instrumental in shaping Suriya’s successful acting career. His 2001 film Nandha gave Suriya his first major solo hit at the box office and garnered critical acclaim for his performance too. And the director’s 2003 film Pithamagan is another landmark in the actor’s career. The film, meanwhile, will be bankrolled under Suriya’s home production banner, 2D Entertainment.

Prakash has previously scored music for Bala’s Paradesi, which was set in the period of British Raj. He is on a roll in the Tamil film industry as he is currently shooting for multiple films such as Adangathey, 4G and Ayngaran. He is also part of director Rajeev Menon’s film, titled Sarvam Thaala Mayam. The film will have music from Oscar-award winning composer A. R. Rahman. Prakash is also expected to act in a film directed by National-award winning director Vetrimaaran.

