GV Prakash Kumar to join hands with Aramm director Gopi Nainar

GV Prakash Kumar has been on a high. The composer turned actor has been receiving phenomenal response for his performance in Bala’s Naachiyaar. GV Prakash Kumar plays a vegetable seller in the film and shares screen space with Jyothika. But now sources say that the actor will collaborate with Gopi Nainar of Aramm fame next. The film will be a sports drama set in the gullies of North Chennai. An official announcement can be expected very soon.

After Naachiyaar’s success, GV Prakash Kumar has also thanked everyone for the support saying that the film has pushed him to another stage in his acting career. “All credit goes to Bala sir. He taught me how to understand the scene and act accordingly. I feel like a student who has moved to the next grade in school,” he said in a statement.

GV Prakash has multiple projects lined up. He is currently shooting for Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thalamayam which will have music by AR Rahman. Apart from this, the actor also has Semma, Kuppathu Raja, 4G, Ayngaran and 100% Kaadhal among others. There is also buzz that there is a project with Vetrimaaran on the cards.

Gopi Nainar, on the other hand, is currently working with Siddharth on a project. Gopi also has Aramm 2, on which work is likely to begin in June or July 2018. The director’s first film Aramm found favour with the audience. A hard-hitting story of a kid who accidentally falls into a borewell, Aramm sealed Nayanthara’s superstar status.

