Goof-up in Smart PDS card, actor Kajal Aggarwal’s photo embossed instead of householder

In a gaffe, the image of actor Kajal Aggarwal was embossed instead of the head of the family in a Smart PDS Card issued by authorities to a householder in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The Smart Ration Card features the photograph of popular South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal instead of the family head Saroja.
However the name has been correctly printed. Speaking to reporters in Tamil Nadu, Saroja and her relative wondered how the card could be used in view of the gaffe. Getting essential commodities from the Public Distribution System outlet or to use it as a proof of residence will be difficult, they said. Local officials said the faux pas could have been done by a contractor entrusted with the task of printing smart cards. A fresh card would be issued to Saroja and the one with the image of actor was being withdrawn, they said.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App