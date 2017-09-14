Goof-up in Smart PDS card, actor Kajal Aggarwal’s photo embossed instead of householder

Smart ration card featuring Kajal Aggarwal instead of family head issued by the authorities. Smart ration card featuring Kajal Aggarwal instead of family head issued by the authorities.

In a gaffe, the image of actor Kajal Aggarwal was embossed instead of the head of the family in a Smart PDS Card issued by authorities to a householder in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The Smart Ration Card features the photograph of popular South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal instead of the family head Saroja.

However the name has been correctly printed. Speaking to reporters in Tamil Nadu, Saroja and her relative wondered how the card could be used in view of the gaffe. Getting essential commodities from the Public Distribution System outlet or to use it as a proof of residence will be difficult, they said. Local officials said the faux pas could have been done by a contractor entrusted with the task of printing smart cards. A fresh card would be issued to Saroja and the one with the image of actor was being withdrawn, they said.

We wonder how Kajal Aggarwal will react to this goof-up. On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Ajith’s Vivegam which went on to break several box office records. She will also be seen in the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen.

Other than this, Kajal Aggarwal will star opposite Vijay in his upcoming film Mersal, which is slated for Diwali release. She also has Telugu films MLA and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 in her kitty.

