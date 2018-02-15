Goli Soda 2 trailer: Vijay Milton conjures an impressive sneak-peek

Goli Soda 2 trailer: Samuthirakani’s film has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s voiceover. Goli Soda 2 trailer: Samuthirakani’s film has Gautham Vasudev Menon’s voiceover.

Goli Soda 2 trailer is long by traditional standards. The video runs for more than 2 minutes. But it doesn’t feel lengthy due to the sharp cuts, high-energy music and of course, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s voiceover. From what we see, Goli Soda 2, which revolves around the lives of four youngsters, has all the makings of an engaging drama. The prequel was also around four orphans who were making their ends meet by doing odd jobs. The film was a dark horse at the box office earning positive reviews from all over.

The trailer was launched by Vijay Sethupathi on Wednesday. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, it has been receiving positive responses. Gautham Vasudev Menon, who has also played a cameo in the film, tweeted, “PAH.. raw and bold.Looks very intriguing and terrific. Terrific score. Want to see the film @vijaymilton @thondankani (sic).”

The Goli Soda franchise has been helmed by cinematographer turned filmmaker Vijay Milton. Goli Soda 2 features Chemban Vinod Jose, Rohini, Subiksha, Krisha Kurup, Rakshita Babu, Bharath Seeni, Vinoth and Essaki Bharath. It also has Samuthirakani in a key role. It is also touted to be a film revolving around sports. The promising background score has been composed by Achu Rajamani known for his film Vizhithiru.

The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday as a Valentine’s Day special. Bankrolled by Rough Note, Goli Soda 2 is expected to release this April.

