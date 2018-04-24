Will have to move to Tollywood if Tamil heroes don’t reduce their salaries: Producer Gnanavel Raja

Producer Gnanavel Raja is currently bankrolling Ghajinikanth, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, NOTA and Katteri. Producer Gnanavel Raja is currently bankrolling Ghajinikanth, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, NOTA and Katteri.

Producer Gnanavel Raja, whose last production was Suriya starrer Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, has said that Tamil heroes should adjust their salaries according to the business. Speaking at the press meet held to promote the Tamil version of Naa Peru Suriya, Naa Illu India, Gnanavel Raja spoke highly about the Telugu film industry and the way stars operate there.

“If a hero’s film does business of Rs 100 crore, they demand a salary of Rs 50 crore. However, no matter how big a star is in Telugu film industry, they only charge Rs 15 crores,” he said. He further added that a similar understanding has to be achieved in Tamil Nadu between producers and stars. “If the change doesn’t happen in a year, I would have to move to Tollywood and start producing Telugu films,” said Gnanavel Raja. He also claimed Telugu films have created a strong market in the North, unlike Tamil films. The reason he gave was that Telugu films look rich and thus have a great appeal in the northern parts of the country. “That is because we spend more on remuneration. I already have an office in Hyderabad. I can’t make back to back films here in Tamil and burn my fingers,” he said.

Currently, Gnanavel Raja is bankrolling several projects including Arya’s Ghajinikanth, Gautham Karthik’s Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Vijay Devarkonda’s bilingual NOTA, Vaibhav’s Katteri. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green has funded several successful projects in the past. Notably, the company also recently produced Anushka Shetty’s bilingual thriller Bhaagamathie.

