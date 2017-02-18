Ghazi actor Rana Daggubati reveals details about his role in Dhanush’s ENPT

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati plays a cameo in Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati plays a cameo in Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta,

After shutterbugs spotted Telugu actor Rana Daggubati on the sets of Dhanush’s upcoming film Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, speculations were rife that the former was playing an important part in the film. The filmmakers remained tight-lipped on the alleged role of the Baahubali actor in the upcoming Tamil romantic-thriller keeping the fans in suspense.

However, when Rana was recently asked to share details about his role in ENPT, he broke the silence. Firstly, he is not playing a major role and secondly, he says his fans will miss him if they blink in the film. It is reportedly an appearance that lasts only a second, for which he shot for about 26 minutes. So why did he even agree to do such a blink-and-miss cameo? He says it is because director Gautham Menon is his very good friend.

Earlier, the filmmakers announced that ENPT will release during the Valentine’s Day weekend. However, due to unknown reasons, the production of the film got delayed and hence its theatrical release too. While Gautham is busy with Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram in the lead, Dhanush has moved on to finish his directorial debut, Power Pandi.

Rana, meanwhile, is riding high on the back-to-back success of his films and is on his way to achieving a pan-India stardom, thanks to the choice of movies he is making that transcends regional and language boundaries. His latest film The Ghazi Attack has garnered rave reviews from the critics and fans alike and is also going strong at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is slated to hit the screen on April 28 this year.

