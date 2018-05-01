Ghajinikanth trailer: Arya pays tribute to Ajith

Ghajinikanth stars Arya and Sayyeshaa. Ghajinikanth stars Arya and Sayyeshaa.

The trailer of actor Arya’s upcoming film Ghajinikanth was released on May Day to coincide with the 47th birthday of Tamil superstar Ajith. The trailer opens with Rajinikanth (Arya’s character in the film) delivering punch lines inspired by Ajith’s last release Vivegam.

“Very happy and proud to release de trailer of #Ghajinikanth on this special day Happy birthday #Thala You hav been a grt friend and inspiration always (sic),” tweeted Arya, while unveiling the trailer.

Rajinikanth (Arya) has a serious memory disorder and it is the main source of all the challenges he faces in the film. His friends and family call him Ghajinikanth because of his forgetfulness.

The film’s title is a made-up word from the combination of the words Ghajini, the super hit film starring Suriya about a short-term memory loss patient, and Rajinikanth.

Otherwise, Rajinikanth is the most eligible bachelor with a heart of gold and nerves of steel. He has a well-paying job, happy parents, funny friends and a beautiful girlfriend.

The filmmakers have just concentrated on Rajinikanth’s shortcomings, friends and his likes and dislikes in Ghajinikanth’s first full theatrical trailer. It feels like an extension of the teaser that was released a few months ago. However, the trailer is devoid of any plot details as to the real conflict in the story.

The majority of the trailer is filled with the back and forth exchange between Rajinikanth and his close pal, played by Sathish. His friend is relentless when it comes to roasting him. It seems it is his sworn duty to keep Rajinikanth in check whenever he gets ahead of himself.

Ghajinikanth is the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, which came out in 2015. The film is directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar of Hara Hara Mahadev Ki fame and is bankrolled by K.E.Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green.

While Sayyeshaa plays the female lead, it also stars Sampath Raj, Karunakaran and Motta Rajendran among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd