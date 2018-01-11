Ghajinikanth teaser: Arya plays a Rajinikanth fan with a memory disorder

Ghajinikanth promises to be an entertaining watch. Ghajinikanth promises to be an entertaining watch.

The one-minute teaser of Tamil actor Arya’s upcoming comedy entertainer Ghajinikanth is out. The protagonist is named after Rajinikanth as Aadukalam Naren, who essays the role of Arya’s father, is a die-hard fan of the matinee idol.

Rajinikanth has good looks, fighting skills, swag and even a beautiful girlfriend played by Sayyeshaa but he also has a memory disorder problem. His forgetfulness seems to be the main source of problems in his life. So maybe this is why the filmmakers choose to call the film Ghajinikanth. The title is a made-up word from the combination of the words Ghajini, the super hit film starring Suriya about a short-term memory loss patient, and Rajinikanth.

Actor Santhanam, who played Arya’s side-kick in several comedy films in the past (He is a hero now), is the narrator of Ghajinikanth.

Karunakaran and Sathish play the friends of Rajinikanth and Sampath Raj, presumably, Sayyeshaa’s father. The film also has Motta Rajendran, who began his career as a stunt double and appeared in negative roles before he became the most-sought-after comedian in Tamil cinema.

The film is directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar of Hara Hara Mahadev ki fame and is bankrolled by K.E.Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. Composer Balamurali Balu has scored the music album for the film.

Apart from Ghajinikanth, Arya is also part of the magnum opus Sanghamitra. Sayyeshaa is part of Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga and Karthi’s next film directed by Pandiaraj.

