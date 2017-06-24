Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum trailer: Atharva is a playboy and Soori is his wingman. Watch video

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum trailer: Atharva’s film leaves you in splits. Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum trailer: Atharva’s film leaves you in splits.

Atharvaa is currently looking forward to the release of his comic caper Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum, in which he plays the role of Gemini Ganeshan and Soori plays the role of Suruli Raajanum. The trailer features Atharvaa flirting with a number of women at the same time, and it looks like Soori tries to keep a count of all of them. The trailer is hilarious, and left us laughing out loud at Soori’s dialogues, and Atharvaa’s blatant flirtations. The film stars leading ladies Pranitha Subhash, Regina Cassandra, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aaditi Pohankar. It marks the directorial debut of Odam Ilavarasu, which is being produced by T. Siva.

Named after the ‘Kadhal Mannan’ of Tamil cinema, this movie’s music is composed by D. Imman. Motta Rajendran is the highlight of the trailer. Soori, on the other hand, tickles our funny bones as he tries to play the role of a local goon in Madurai. While Atharvaa does flirt with these women and even goes to the extent of promising to marry all of them, it looks the women find out what he is upto. They come back to see him with huge knives, and of course, Madurai ‘veechu aruva’ (an Indian billhook machete).

Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum – Trailer | Atharvaa | D. Imman http://t.co/gpwo8hnQHZ — Atharvaa (@Atharvaamurali) June 23, 2017

In this, the only girl he seems to not flirt with him is his best friend Priya played by actor Pranitha. After all of this, he is getting married and invites Suruli Raajan to his wedding. But who does he get married to? Well, guess you will have to watch for the trailer to find out more.

At the trailer and music launch of the film, producer T. Siva also announced his next venture. He will be collaborating with director Venkat Prabhu for a film titled, Party.

