Gautham Vasudev Menon to co-produce Karthick Naren’s Naragasooran

Gautham Vasudev Menon will be co-producing Karthick Naren’s next directorial titled Naragasooran, Gautham Vasudev Menon will be co-producing Karthick Naren’s next directorial titled Naragasooran,

Karthick Naren, the young director behind Dhuruvangal 16 is working on his next film titled Naragasooran. After the success of his thriller, which was purely the result of word of mouth publicity, movie lovers are excited to see what he would do next. The upcoming film has been in the news, especially, when the director confirmed about his talks with Aravind Swami, and it was also speculated that Naga Chaitanya, the popular Telugu actor and son of Nagarjuna will be making his debut in Kollywood in a full-fledged role.

More from the world of Entertainment:

From the cast to the producer, everything about Naragasooran has been a hot topic for some time now. And so, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s confirmation on his Twitter handle has only hyped this project more than ever. News was abuzz that the director would be producing the film. In fact, Karthick had also said during a live chat, that he met the director. The Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada director confirmed, “Naragasooran @karthicknaren_M Happy to be a chapter in the journey of a brilliant young filmmaker!”

Naragasooran @karthicknaren_M

Happy to be a chapter in the journey of a brilliant young filmmaker! pic.twitter.com/f6tbQGHo90 — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) February 25, 2017

The young director seems quite happy with this official development. He shared his happiness on Twitter, and said, “Official announcement from the master himself. Will be teaming up with @menongautham sir for #Naragasooran. Love you sir :)”

Official announcement from the master himself. Will be teaming up with @menongautham sir for #Naragasooran. Love you sir :) pic.twitter.com/AleyqrtxmO — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) February 25, 2017

Karthick has, in fact, gone out of the way in informing his followers about his next film. From revealing that this would be a part of the thriller trilogy – a second installment set in the same universe of Dhuruvangal 16, to explaining the root of the plot, he has done it all.

#Naragasooran is the second installment of the thriller trilogy which I would like to make & it belongs to the same universe of #D16 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) February 24, 2017

He said, “#Naragasooran is the second installment of the thriller trilogy which I would like to make & it belongs to the same universe of #D16,” and added, “#D16 – Karma #Naragasooran – Faith Universal concepts. Rooted plots.”

Also read | Naga Chaitanya to debut in Tamil industry

After the stunningly made first installment, will this budding director be able to impress the masses with Naragasooran? We will have to wait and watch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd