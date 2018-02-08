Gautham Vasudev Menon’s multi-starrer gets a title

Several leading names such as Anushka and Tovino Thomas are rumoured to part of this Gautham Vasudev Menon’s project. Several leading names such as Anushka and Tovino Thomas are rumoured to part of this Gautham Vasudev Menon’s project.

How would Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya’s Karthik’s life be after eight years? That’s the storyline for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next big multi-starrer project that will star four top heroes from the south. In an interview to a Tamil magazine, the director has said that film will be named Ondraga. Incidentally, Gautham’s production house also has the same name.

Several leading names such as Anushka and Tovino Thomas are rumoured to part of this project. It is also said that there will one well-known name from each industry in the south.

Vinnai Thaandi Vaaruvaya starring Trisha and Simbu is one of Gautham’s massive hits. The love story of an aspiring filmmaker Karthik (Simbu) and his lady love (Jessie), the film was a massive hit for its portrayal of urban love. As Jessie oscillates between love and family, the couple end up being separated. The film ends after Karthik makes his first movie, ironically named Jessie. The film was also a hit in Telugu where the lead pair was played by Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. It was later remade in Hindi as well with Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson. In the interview, he has also mentioned plans of making a sequel to Suriya starrer Kaakha Kaakha and Ajith starrer Ennai Arindhal.

Gautham is currently working on two much-awaited projects, Dhruva Natchathram and Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta. Both long-in-the-making projects, the buzz around the films has strengthened over time. While Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta stars Dhanush and Megha Akash, Dhruva Natchathram will have Vikram, Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh.

