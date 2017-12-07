Gautham Menon escapes injury after car is hit by truck

Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently working on Dhuruva Natachathiram with Vikram, Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh. Gautham Vasudev Menon is currently working on Dhuruva Natachathiram with Vikram, Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Director Gautham Vasudevan Menon met with a road accident on Thursday in Chennai. According to media reports, the ace director’s car was hit by a tipper lorry at around 3:30 am at Chennai’s East Coast Road. The director was said to be travelling to Mahabalipuram. Luckily, Gautham escaped the accident with minor injuries while his car was crushed. Reports also suggested that the lorry and Gautham’s had a head-on collision, leaving the front of the car completely damaged.

Gautham is currently working on Dhuruva Natachathiram with Vikram, Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh among others. The film crew recently shot extensively in Bulgaria and Turkey. Dhruva Natchathiram is being bankrolled by his home banner Ondraga Entertainment. He is also bankrolling Dhuruvangal Pathinaru fame Karthick Naren’s second film Naragasooran. The film starts Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika. Apart from these, his long in the making film Enai Noki Paayum Thotta is also in the pipeline to see the light of the day. Apart from these, the director is also launching a web series Weekend Machan on his YouTube channel Ondraga Entertainment.

Gautham made his directorial debut in 2001 with the film Minnale starring R Madhavan and Reema Sen. He is known for romantic and action film, giving us several hits such as Kaakha Kaakha, Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya, Varanam Ayiram, Vettaiyadu Vilayadu and Yennai Arindhal among others. His film Varanam Ayiram also won the National Award for best feature film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd