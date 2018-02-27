Gautami on her allegations against Kamal Haasan: I’ve proof

Kamal Haasan and Gautami parted ways in 2016. Kamal Haasan and Gautami parted ways in 2016.

Actor Gautami on Tuesday posted a new blog, a follow up to the one she wrote on Saturday in which she had lashed out at her former live-in partner Kamal Haasan. In the latest blog, she has addressed the blowback she received for holding Kamal entirely responsible for pushing her to end the relationship with him.

In the blog titled ‘Proof and Judgments’, Gautami has said she was “surprised and disturbed by the harsh and judgemental reactions from people who know no details about the situation.”

“My reasons for my decision to leave were several and they are strong enough to be irreversible. As a single mother, who is fighting to start life again and build a secure future on her own, I need to concentrate my energies on positive and constructive matters. There is so much in this life that is good, honest & joyful and I look towards that. There are good & compassionate human beings in this world and I look for those people to be in my life,” she wrote.

In Saturday’s blog, she had alleged that she is yet to receive her remuneration for the services rendered as the costume designer for the films produced by Kamal’s production company Raajkamal Films International, (RKFI). “And this was my primary source of income as my working both in front of and behind the camera in other’s projects was actively discouraged. In addition to this, it grieves me greatly to have to say that as of October 2016, I had salary dues pending right from earlier films like Dasavataram, Vishwaroopam, etc,” Gautami alleged.

The actor also clarified that no third person had a role in ending her 13-year-long relationship with Vishwaroopam actor. “Both Shruti and Akshara are wonderful young ladies who I knew as children and I continue to look upon them as such till today. Neither of them have any responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship. That rests entirely on Mr. Haasan’s change in commitment and my inability to accept that compromise and destroy my self-respect.”

In ‘Proof and Judgments’, Gautami claimed she has reasons and proofs to back all her remarks that she made against Kamal. “…And to all of those people who were so quick to judge me – you have known me for 30 years and I have never been one to throw my words around. When I say something about anyone, I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof,” she said.

On November 1, 2016, two days before Kamal Haasan’s 62nd birthday, Gautami in a blog post announced that they both parted ways. And Kamal has maintained silence on the break-up since.

