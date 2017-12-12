Gajinikanth first look: This Arya film invokes the phenomenon that is Rajinikanth. See poster

Arya released Gajinikanth first look on Twitter. Arya released Gajinikanth first look on Twitter.

When it was announced that the first look of Arya’s new film Ghajinikanth will be announced at 11:59 pm on Monday, I was a bit sceptical. After all the minute clock strikes 12, a different phenomenon would rule the social media. But the makers have played it smart. Ghajinikanth’s poster has Arya in one of Rajinikanth’s most hilarious avatars. The poster serves as a tribute to the Superstar on his birthday and also a good introduction for the movie. In fact, Ghajinikanth brings back the nostalgia on various levels. It was released by Kollywood’s Ghajini Surya and it is also a spin-off of the famous comedy sequence in the movie Kaadhal where the name Viruchagakanth is coined. Not to mention, Ghajini suffers from short-term memory loss and Rajini’s role in Dharmathin Thalaivan is famous for his forgetfulness.

Vanamagan girl Sayyeshaa is paired against Arya in the film. Gajinikanth is directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar of Hara Hara Mahadev ki fame and bankrolled by Gnanavelraja under the Studio Green banner. The film also features actor Karunakaran in a important role.

“Here is the First Look of #GhajiniKanth @arya_offl Wishing you all happiness bro!! @sayyeshaa @santhoshpj21 @kegvraja @balubm @editor_prasanna 👍,” Suriya tweeted. The film has music by Balamurali Babu. Apart from Ghajinikanth, Arya is also part of the magnum opus Sanghamitra. Sayyeshaa, on the other hand, is part of Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga and Karthi’s next film directed by Pandiaraj.

