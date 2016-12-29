Forget Baahubali, 2.0, Sangamithra to be India’s most expensive film

Jayam Ravi and Arya to play lead roles in Sangamithra Jayam Ravi and Arya to play lead roles in Sangamithra

As the year draws to a close, director Sundar C has finally decided to reveal the main star cast of his big budget period film, Sangamithra. The multi-hero project will have Jayam Ravi and Arya playing the lead roles.

“#SundarC’s magnum opus produced by Sri Thenandal Films titled #Sangamithra wil star @actor_jayamravi, @arya_offl! Music scored by @arrahman!,” tweeted Thendral Films, which is bankrolling the multi-crore film.

Expressing the excitement, both actors described Sangamitra as their dream project. “Can’t wait to join my buddy love @actor_jayamravi #sundar Sir and @arrahman sir musical (sic) thank you @ThenandalFilms for this dream project(sic),” Arya posted on his Twitter page.

The news comes on the heels of Arya walking out of Vishal’s upcoming film Irumbu Thirai, in which he had been roped in to play the villain for the first time in a Tamil film. Now it is clear that Sangamithra is the reason behind his decision to bail out on his friend’s film.

“Proud to announce my association wit #sundarc Na, darling @arya_offl & a dream come true @arrahman(sic) #Sangamithra for @ThenandalFilms,” tweeted Jayam Ravi. Sundar’s project had been making a lot of noise in the industry since it was announced. It will be the costliest film ever made in India, which is even expected to surpass the budget of films like Enthiran 2.0 and Baahubali series.

The filmmakers are yet to announce the leading lady of the film. Earlier speculations were rife that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been tapped to play the title role. If the rumours come true, it will mark Deepika’s comeback in Kollywood after 2014’s Kochadaiiyaan, which had superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

The Bengaluru lass, Deepika, made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006, after which she was roped in to play the lead role in actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om and the rest is history.

Sundar’s ambitious Tamil-Telugu project, which will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, will have music by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahaman, Sabu Cyril for art direction, while Baahubali and Eega fame Kamalakannan will supervise the film’s special effects.

