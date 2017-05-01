Five mistakes in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: Explained by Vignesh Shivan

Director Vignesh Shivan explains ‘mistakes’ in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 Director Vignesh Shivan explains ‘mistakes’ in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2

The craze over director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion has only grown manifold since Friday. And it is showing no sign of slowing down with the film running to packed houses across the world. Meanwhile, the celebrities can’t help but go gaga over the magnum opus that has become the favourite topic of discussion among the film lovers. Young filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has lauded Rajamouli in an interesting way by sharing a note that points out five mistakes in the film that has smashed the box office records worldwide.

One of the mistakes in Baahubali 2, according to Vignesh is, “Too much detailing and perfection. Shattering most of the film maker’ confidence, head weight and thought process about their own products.” The film, indeed, has pushed the envelope with using special effects in the films made in India. Rajamouli has narrated the age-old story of enmity between two brothers with grand visuals giving his wings to his imagination.

Here are the five mistakes in Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, according to Vignesh.

Vignesh, meanwhile, is currently shooting Thaana Serndha Koottam just with actor Suriya in the lead role. He is just a one film old but the success of his debut movie Naanum Rowdydhaan, a dark comedy, immediately made him one of the bankable directors in Kollywood.

Read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 3: With Rs 540 crore worldwide collection, the age of SS Rajamouli is here

Vignesh picks up popular one-liners of Tamil films as titles for his movies. While Naanum Rowdydhaan was an iconic dialogue of actor Vadivelu, Thaana Serndha Koottam is a punch line delivered by Rajinikanth in the cult classic, Baasha. The shooting of Vignesh’s film is going on in full swing and it has music from Anirudh Ravichander.

Actor Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead. The film is bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja from Studio Green productions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd