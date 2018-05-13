The first look of Sunny Leone’s Veeramadevi to be out on May 18

Sunny Leone turns 37 today. Sunny Leone turns 37 today.

The period drama, Veeramadevi, will see Sunny Leone making her debut in Tamil as a heroine. The team has unveiled a new poster on Sunday to mark the actor’s birthday. Revealing Sunny Leone’s thickly kohled eyes, the team has also promised to launch the first look of the film on May 18. Apart from Tamil, Veeramadevi will also be released in four other languages; Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film will be produced on a big budget with extensive CG and VFX involves. Sunny has reportedly trained herself in sword fighting and horse riding in preparation for the role. The actor has also reportedly allotted around 150 days for the project.

“I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for a long time. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudayan narrated the story. I have a special love towards south India. I have a lot of my fans here, especially Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. My character is extremely strong and I think if there is any representation of woman I would love to play, it’s Veeramadevi. She is a very determined and an independent woman,” Sunny had said about her role earlier.

Veeramadevi is produced by Ponse Stephen under the Steves Corner banner and helmed by VC Vadivudaiyan. Actor Navdeep will be playing the villain in the film. The music will be composed by Amrish Ganesh who has earlier composed for Raghava Lawrence’s Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva.

