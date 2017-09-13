FEFSI calls off strike, signs agreement with Producers’ Council

FEFSI and Producers’ Council have reached an agreement. FEFSI and Producers’ Council have reached an agreement.

The tussle between Film Employees Federation of South India and the Producers’ Council has now reached an end with both the organisations signing an one on one agreement on Monday. In a recent meeting, the office bearers signed agreements dated September 12, 2017. Several films whose production was stalled due to the strike commenced on Wednesday.

One of the major bones of contention between the two bodies was the travel allowance. “We have now agreed for one day call sheet for 24 hours. Earlier, the Technicians Union had received two batas to and fro while travelling. The problem was due to that. In fact, this allowance is only for lightmen and technicians,” said Angamuthu Shanmugam, general secretary, FEFSI, to indianexpress.com.

FEFSI has also agreed to isolate the Technician Union, another persistent demand made by the TFPC. “The work of 22 other unions are getting disrupted due to one body. This was a decision made by the FEFSI, not on the demand of anyone else. We have taken action as they have violated FEFSI’s constitutional laws. We have isolated them permanently as the organisation failed to control its members when they made inappropriate remarks. We don’t act against our members. But when members don’t act according to the laws, we don’t have a choice,” he said.

Subsequently, both bodies have finalised on a one-on-one agreement, which means TFPC will work with only FEFSI members — the major demand from the FEFSI camp. “We will work with only Tamil Nadu Producers Council and not with Guild or Chamber. This is because, say a film’s title is registered, there have been a lot of instances where it is done multiple times. There is a lot of confusion,” Angamuthu said.

Around 11 films have commenced production on Wednesday with around 16 film crews heading out of the city for production.

