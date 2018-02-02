Fahadh Faasil walks out of Mani Ratnam’s next film?

An official confirmation of Fahadh Fahadh Faasil’s exit from Mani Ratnam’s next film is awaited. An official confirmation of Fahadh Fahadh Faasil’s exit from Mani Ratnam’s next film is awaited.

Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film is already one of the most talked-about projects, thanks to its ensemble star cast. The filmmaker who is revered by many has managed a casting coup by bringing Jyothika, Aravind Swami, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Rajesh on board for the project. While Aditi Rao Hydari, Mani’s heroine in Kaatru Veliyidai, joined the project recently, now rumours are that Fahadh Faasil has walked out of the project. Contrary to rumours that salary was the bone of contention, sources say that the Carbon star has opted out of the project due to date issues. An official confirmation of Fahadh’s exit is awaited.

Notably, Fahadh Faasil recently made his Tamil debut with Mohan Raja-Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran. He is also part of Thiyagarajan Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. He was last seen in Malayalam film Carbon that opened to positive reviews.

However, the Mani Ratnam project has been generating quite some buzz as pre-production is happening in full swing.

A video of Simbu hitting the gym and sweating it out for the film went viral on social media recently. The actor who was visibly out of shape in AAA has taken to hitting the gym religiously, to get in shape for Mani’s film.

The film is expected to go on floors later this month. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the untitled project has music by AR Rahman with the camera cranked by Santhosh Sivan.

