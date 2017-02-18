Ezra actor Tovino Thomas to make Tamil debut with a love story

Tovino Thomas to debut in Tamil Tovino Thomas to debut in Tamil

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Malayalam film industry, is now all set to make his Tamil debut too. The actor has been roped in for an untitled flick, which is directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker B R Vijayalakshmi.

The film is said to be a love story, inspired by true events that happened in Brazil. The film, meanwhile, will also mark Vijayalakshmi’s debut as a director. She holds the unique distinction of being the first woman cinematographer in Asia. And she has cranked the camera for about 22 feature films and several television series. She also wrote the script for Sangeeth Sivan’s Malayalam film Daddy, which had Arvind Swami in the lead role.

Talking to an English newspaper, Tovino refused to divulge details about the film or his role, saying he won’t discuss the film until the makers of the said project announce it officially. However, the production of the film has been reportedly going on since mid-2016 and some portions were shot in Kerala. During the schedule break, he even shot for recently released horror drama, Ezra, which is keeping the cash registers ringing at the Kerala box office.

Tovino is an upcoming Malayalam actor and is awaiting the release of two Malayalam films, which have ramped up the expectations of the audience with their promo videos. The trailer of actor’s campus-based political drama Oru Mexican Aparatha had gone viral recently, while the teaser of his another upcoming film Godha, a sports film was also a hit.

