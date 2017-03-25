Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta: New song from Dhanush film out, but mystery over composer continues

The second single from Dhanush’s upcoming film ENPT is out The second single from Dhanush’s upcoming film ENPT is out

They say don’t judge a book by its cover, but when it comes to music, the name of the composer is what makes the first impression in the minds of the listeners and invariably influences their feelings about a song. Director Gautham Menon has been playing with the minds of the Tamil film audience by not revealing the music composer of his upcoming film Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta aka ENPT, starring Dhanush.

The makers have also created a Twitter handle for this mystery music composer, who is tentatively called Mr X, And Mr X took questions on the twitter from his fans on Saturday. “We both thought about it around the same time, strangely. But he (GVM) was the first one to ask me and I said ‘Please, let’s do’,” said Mr X, when asked who came up with the idea of keeping the music composer’s name a secret.

“Initially the idea was to put out the song and let people like or hate it for its own merit. We thought it was an interesting thing to do,” he added.

The first song from the film Maruvaarthai was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and became a big hit with the fans. And now makers have released another number called Naan Pizhaippeno and it is also likely to click with the music lovers. The song is sung by Sathyaprakash and was penned by Thamarai. Fans are wondering if the music director is following the same formula as GVM’s previous movie because, in Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiada, the first single released was sung by Sid Sriram, the second by Sathyaprakash and the third by ADK and SriRascol. “Here is #NaanPizhaippeno. Hope you all love it unconditionally. Thanks @menongautham for this experience. Respect,” posted Mr X, while unveiling the song. “It’s a different emotion.It will be great if you can listen to the song without comparing it to Maruvaarthai and like it for its own merit,” he said talking about his new song.

Earlier, the filmmakers announced that ENPT will release during the Valentine’s Day weekend. However, due to unknown reasons, the production of the film got delayed and hence its theatrical release too. While Gautham is busy with Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram in the lead, Dhanush has moved on with his other commitments.

