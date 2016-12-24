Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta teaser: Dhanush braves bullets for love, watch video

Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta teaser is out Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta teaser is out

For this upcoming Valentine’s Day, director Gautham Menon has prepared an explosive love story with a protagonist ready to brave the blazing guns to protect his love. The much-awaited teaser of Dhanush’s forthcoming romantic thriller Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta was released on Saturday as a Christmas present to the fans of the actor and director. And, the promo video packs everything we want to see: romance, thrill, suspense, action and a punchline that gives an adrenaline rush.

The teaser opens with the narration of the leading man, Ragu (Dhanush), a typical storytelling method of Gutham. He is in a life or death situation and through narration, he reveals that in the next 50 seconds, he will be shot at. While the teaser doesn’t reveal how he ended up there, what we understand is, his romance with Laika (Megha Akash) is the main source of all his problems. But, when one’s love is at stake, how could one back off from the fight?

The flat 55-second teaser shows different shades of Dhanush. The actor is introduced in his clean-shaven look bubbling with boyish charm and soon transforms into a tough one sporting a beard. And Dhanush hits the right chord with both the looks. Megha Akash also looks convincing as a damsel in distress. No other significant characters have been revealed in the teaser.

Meanwhile, the makers of ENPT are continuing to keep the name of the music director of the film a secret. And we also get no glimpse of Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, who is said to be playing an important role in the film. While Gautham has written and directed the film, Jomon T John has handled the camera and it is edited by Anthony.

Watch ENPT teaser:



The film is produced by Gautham’s home production banner Ondraga Entertainment in association with Escape Artist Motion Pictures. The film has been announced as the Valentine’s week release next year.

