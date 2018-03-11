Eeram fame Sindhu Menon under police scanner for brother’s case

Sindhu Menon in a still from the film Eeram Sindhu Menon in a still from the film Eeram

Actor Sindhu Menon is under the lens after a cheating complaint was lodged against the actor’s brother. According to media reports, Sindhu’s brother Manoj Varma had taken a vehicle loan for Rs 36 lakhs from Bank of Baroda. To acquire the same, the bank claims that Manoj had presented a fake invoice and used the money for personal reasons. After he failed to pay the installments, the bank has filed a complaint against him.

Sindhu has come under police scanner as the actor had transferred Rs 10 lakh to her brother’s account, the sole reason for granting him the loan according to the bank. “We’re trying to contact Sindhu Menon. According to Manoj, she has gone abroad for official purposes and will return soon. Once she lands, we’ll question her,” a senior police officer told TOI. Manoj and his aide have been arrested by the police.

Sindhu was known for several films in Malayalam, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. She made her debut in Tamil with Samuthiram where she shared screen space with Sarathkumar and Murali. The actor’s last Tamil film was Eeram, a sleeper hit. Sindhu earned much acclaim for her role in the film that also starred Aadhi and Nandha. She continued to act in other languages for a while before calling it a day when she got married to a UK based IT professional. The actor has been living in London since her marriage.

