E song Pranavaakaaram video: Gautami Tadimalla unveils the first single from her upcoming Malayalam film

Gautami Tadimalla’s E first single is out Gautami Tadimalla’s E first single is out

Gautami Tadimalla on Friday unveiled the first song from her upcoming Malayalam film, E. The song titled Pranavaakaaram is a classical number that is soothino. Composed by Rahul Raj, the song is written by Vinayak Sasikumar and is sung by Saritha Ram.

The music video also introduces Gautami’s character as a playful and adorable school teacher. While horror-comedy has been the flavour of the season, E promises to be an out-and-out terror-inducing supernatural thriller.

E follows the “mysterious event from the past that comes to haunt Malathi Menon (Gautami) and reveals a hidden secret.”

E is also special for Gautami as it marks her comeback in Malayalam film after a gap of 16 years. Her last Malayalam film was Varum Varunnu Vannu that came out in 2003.

“It is a thriller. It has a horror element to it. It’s a supernatural thriller as they call it. But there is so much more to the film. It is about human relationships: mother’s love for the child, friendship, beginning of a relationship and an end of a relationship. There is a lot of laughter, songs and music and we have a wonderful cast,” Gautami had said while talking about the film. Besides Gautami, the film also stars Ashiq Ameer, Balaji Jayaraman, Dale David and Kalyani, among others.

The film is bankrolled by Amin Surani and Sangeeth Sivan production and is directed by Kukku Surendran. The film is based on writer Rohan Bajaj’s The Unknown. It is slated to open in theatres on August 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News As it expands,Bal Sena shows it has might,can set things right