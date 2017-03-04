Dulquer Salmaan to act in multiple Tamil films this year

Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed two films in Tamil this year. Dulquer Salmaan has confirmed two films in Tamil this year.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is presently one of the busiest actors in south India as he is agreed to do back-to-back films in Malayalam and Tamil. So much so that he has reportedly stopped signing new projects as he has no date until 2018.

After winning hearts of Tamil film audience with his performance in 2015 superhit, O Kadhal Kanmani, Dulquer got really busy carving a niche for himself in Mollywood. However, this year he has reportedly confirmed two films in Tamil. And the official announcements for the same are expected to be made soon.

According to reports, he will soon start shooting for Ra Karthik’s film, which is said to be a travelogue. And he has also reportedly given his nod to another film, which will be produced by Shibu Thameens.

The actor recently wrapped up shooting for Soubin Shahir’s directorial Parava and will soon join the sets of Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo for the last schedule of the shooting. Following which, he will start Salaam Bukhari’s yet-to-be-titled film from May.

Dulquer is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film CIA aka Comrade In America, which is directed by Amal Neerad. The film has already caught everyone’s attention with the first look poster and is due in theatres in April.

CIA is likely to have strong political undertones as the poster features communist symbol on the US national flag. Dulquer plays the role of a communist supporter. It will be interesting to see how well his communist ideology works for him in his quest to find love in the US, which is a capitalist nation.

Dulquer also kicked off this year on a strong note with his family drama, Jomonte Suviseshangal. The film, despite receiving a mixed response, has emerged a winner at the Kerala box office.

