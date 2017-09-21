Dulquer Salmaan requests fans to not shoot videos of Parava in theaters

Dulquer Salmaan has an extended cameo in Parava. Dulquer Salmaan has an extended cameo in Parava.

Parava directed by Shoubin Shahir has hit the screens on Thursday and Dulquer Salman who features in the movie in an extended cameo has requested fans not to take videos, even if it is a snippet, of the movie in theaters. In a Facebook post, the Mollywood heartthrob has asked cinephiles to not film artist intros, songs sequences or fight sequences etc. “I know it’s out of love and excitement. But it’s still as good as piracy when it’s spread all over the internet and social media. Once it’s out on DVD/Blu-Ray then it’s a different matter. No offence to anyone but kindly refrain from it,” the actor reasoned.

While the actor just features in about 25 minutes of the movie, he has spoken quite a bit about the directorial debut of comedian Shoubin Shahir. “I know all the posters feature me quite extensively but we just want to be honest with all of the viewers in saying that I’m in the film only around 25 mins. It’s an extended cameo. But I would have done it even if it was just 5 mins because it is a terrific film and I think it will be a game changer,” he had said. Parava also features Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan and Zinil Zainudeen.

Incidentally, the makers of this week’s release from Tollywood Jai Lava Kusa also had a similar request to fans. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers had requested netizens to report piracy links to them. They had also tweeted out posters providing a mail id for fans to send such links. This isn’t the first case of filmmakers taking unconventional initiatives to curb piracy. Vishal’s Thupparivaalan had flying squads comprising fans across screens in Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd