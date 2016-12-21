Due to tech glitch, Vijay’s Bairavaa album releases three days in advance

Track list for Bairavaa is out Track list for Bairavaa is out

A lot of confusion happened when Bairavaa’s song album was released on iTunes on Tuesday, three days ahead of the scheduled launch. While the fans and industry thought it was a leak, the films’ music label Lahari Music denied the news. “We are feeling extremely bad. Due to some technical issues on iTunes, #Bairavaa album went live. We took it down as soon as we noticed it! As iTunes office is shutdown for few weeks, they made live as per previous audio release date though we sent the new updated date via mail!” tweeted Lahari Music.

To avoid the damage, the company pushed out all the songs of the Ilaythalapthy Vijay’s starrer on YouTube soon after. The album of Bairavaa was initially set to be released online on December 23 as makers of the film decided not to hold a grand function for the music launch. The filmmakers dropped the idea of a grand audio launch in the light of recent unfortunate incidents in Tamil Nadu, including the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The post-production work is going on in full swing as the filmmakers have planned to release the film on Pongal next year. The big-ticket film is also a milestone for Vijay as it is his 60th film in a career spanning nearly 25 years. The expectations from the film are also very high given that Vijay’s last outing, Theri, was one of the top grossing films in Tamil this year.

Bairavaa, directed by Bharathan, is said to have a strong social message. The film has actor Keerthy Suresh as its female lead and is bankrolled by Vijaya Productions.

