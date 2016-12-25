Dora unit in awe of Nayanthara, she is called Lady Superstar for a reason

Nayanthara completes dubbing for Dora Nayanthara completes dubbing for Dora

Living up to her title of Lady Superstar, actor Nayanthara has completed the dubbing for her upcoming horror film Dora in a single day and has drawn appreciation from the entire unit for her commitment. “It usually takes a couple of days or even more to dub for a leading character. However, Nayanthara finished dubbing for her portion in just a day, much to the surprise of the entire team. She could have taken more time, but she didn’t. Her commitment amazed our director,” said a source from the film’s unit, according to IANS.

It is worth nothing that superstar Rajinikanth had also completed dubbing for his 2014 movie Lingaa in less than 24 hours. Normally, the lead characters take two or more days to dub for their portions, but even that seems too slow for Rajinikanth and Nayanthara. And this episode proves that Nayanthara is called ‘The Lady Superstar’ for a reason.

Dora is an upcoming horror thriller, in which Nayanthara is playing a role called Pavalakodi. A car also plays a central character in the film directed by Doss Ramaswamy. The film, which is produced by Hitesh Jhabak in association A Sarkunam, is expected to hit the screens early next year. It also stars Thambi Ramaiah and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

Dora is Nayanthara’s second horror film after super hit Maya, her solo film that became one of the top-grossing films in 2015.

Nayanthara, meanwhile, has also completed 13 years in the film industry, with a lot of promises to accomplish more in her acting career in years to come. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Malayalam film Manassinakkare and has never looked back. She is one of the most-sought after and top paid female actor in the south Indian film industry.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd