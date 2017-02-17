Dora teaser: Nayanthara ‘drives’ yet another horror flick alone. Watch video

Nayanthara’s Dora teaser is out Nayanthara’s Dora teaser is out

The teaser of ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara’s much-awaited upcoming horror film, Dora, was released on Friday. The promo video gives away the core storyline of the film. It’s about a haunted car driving around the streets all by itself on a mission to Pavalakkodi (played by Nayanthara). So technically that makes the car in question, Dora the explorer?

Going by the teaser, we can assume that even as Pavalakkodi is visibly terrified by the car’s overtures in the beginning, after a while, they both seem to join forces. Our best guess is Nayanthara and the car set out to make wrong people pay for their past sins. A revenge horror drama.

According to reports, debutant director Doss Ramaswamy wrote the script for this film with a male protagonist in his mind. However, he changed the story to suit Nayanthara after the actor’s horror film Maya became a box office hit.

Maya, became one of the top-grossing films in 2015. The success of this horror-flick also gave the filmmakers the confidence that female-centric films are commercially viable. She commands a significant fan following like her male counterparts. So much so that she is dubbed as the ‘Lady Superstar’ by her fans and industry insiders, a reputation difficult to earn for female actors in a male-dominated field.

Watch Dora teaser:



She is currently working in a few other solo movies, including Imaikkaa Nodigal and Aramm.

Dora, meanwhile, is produced by Hitesh Jhabak in association with A Sarkunam and is expected to hit the screens soon. It also stars Thambi Ramaiah and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

