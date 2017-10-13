Don’t charge for booking tickets online, parking: TFPC’s Vishal to theaters

Vishal is the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council. Vishal is the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council.

Even as the tussle between Tamil Film Producers Council and the government regarding the Local Body Entertainment Tax continues, the council has come up with a new set of rules for theaters in the state. The new rules which were announced officially on Friday include no charges for parking and online booking.

Here is the list of rules brought in by the TFPC:

Parking charges must not be levied

Additional charges for online booking must be removed

MRP rates should be charged for food sold at theaters

‘Amma water’ must be sold at theaters.

People must be allowed to bring water into the theaters

Announcing the rules, Vishal, who is the president of the TFPC, has also warned that strict action will be taken against theaters not adhering to the aforementioned rules.

Meanwhile, there is still no official word about the LBET levied on movies as the strike enters the second week. Theaters across the state continue sporting dull looks with no film releases for the past two Fridays. However, the strike has provided a new lease of life for acclaimed films like Vikram Vedha and Taramani which are re-released to gain footfall. The impasse, however, doesn’t seem to have reached the producers who continue to confidently hope for a Diwali release. In a surprising move, the makers of Vaibhav starrer Meyadha Maan have moved their movie’s release to October 18.

