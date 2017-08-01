Director CS Amudhan announces Tamil Padam 2.0 with Mirchi Shiva

Director CS Amudhan in a file photo. Director CS Amudhan in a file photo.

Remember Tamil Padam, Kollywood’s first spoof movie? Director CS Amudhan has announced a sequel to the 2010 laughter riot starring Mirchi Siva. The project will be produced by Sashikanth of Y-Not studios. Titled Tamil Padam 2.0 (Endhiran-2.0 reference?), the director stated that the movie will go on floors in two months after Shiva is back from his ‘intense training’.

“In the best traditions of method acting, Shiva will be undergoing ‘intense training’ in Bangkok for two weeks. For what… I’m currently not at liberty to say,” wrote Amudhan in a satire-styled report carried by Times of India. He also requested the media to not compare the duo’s (Amudhan and Shiva) work with Martin Scorcese-Robert de Niro collaborations as it would not “be fair” to the latter. “The script is done. But you know, we keep making revisions every Friday,” wrote the director.

Amudhan also stated that that the idea for a sequel has been on since last November. Not revealing more details, he sidestepped the biggest question on everyone’s minds with another joke. “But what’s TP 2.0 about you ask, what’s actually cooking? All I can tell you is. Veg seyyaporom. (We are going to make vegetarian),” he said.

The original, also starring Shiva, was a parody of famous stereotypes in Tamil cinema. It also had a bevy of well-known actors such as Vennira Adai Moorthy, M S Bhaskar, Manobala, Delhi Ganesh, Paravai Muniyamma and Sathish. The movie raked in the moolah and went to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd