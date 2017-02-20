Bala to direct Jyothika in Suriya’s next production?

Director Bala is likely to direct a movie with Jyothika in the lead. Director Bala is likely to direct a movie with Jyothika in the lead.

The latest buzz in Kollywood is that ace-filmmaker Bala will be directing actor Jyothika in a yet-to-be-titled film. It is said that the discussion on the project is in the final stages and an official announcement on the same will be made soon.

Earlier, Bala had expressed interest in working with Jyothika even before directing her husband, Suriya, in two movies. Bala was one of the directors, who were instrumental in shaping Suriya’s successful acting career. His 2001 film Nandha gave Suriya his first major solo hit at the box office and garnered critical acclaim for his performance too. And the director’s 2003 film Pithamagan is another landmark film in the actor’s career.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Jyothika-starrer, meanwhile, will be bankrolled under Suriya’s home production banner, 2D Entertainment. Reports claim that Suriya has already allocated a new office space for the story discussion.

Suriya has been proactively involved in helping Jyothika select her movies, ever since she made a solid comeback with 2015 film 36 Vayadhinile, a remake of Malayalam film How Old Are You. She is now finishing up the shooting of her upcoming film Magalir Mattum (Ladies Only). The film is directed by Bramma and has Urvashi, Saranya Ponvannan, Bhanupriya and Nassar in pivotal roles. Ghibran has scored the music, while Manikandan has handled the cinematography.

Jyothika recently made headlines after she reportedly dropped out of Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively called Thalapathi 61, after initially agreeing to do an important role. We wonder is Bala’s film was the reason behind her decision to walk out of Vijay’s film. Watch this space for more.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd