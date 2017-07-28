Did Akshara Haasan convert to Buddhism? Kamal Haasan responds

Kamal Haasan responds to Akshara Haasan converting to Buddhism reports Kamal Haasan responds to Akshara Haasan converting to Buddhism reports

A day after some media reports suggested Akshara Haasan has converted to Buddhism, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan on Friday took to Twitter to share a lovely message for his younger daughter.

“Hi. Akshu. Have you changed your religeon? Love you, even if you have. Love unlike religion is unconditional. Enjoy life . Love- Your Bapu,” he wrote for his daughter. The movie demigod is known to be an atheist.

“Hi bapuji. No, still an atheist. Although i agree with budhism as it is a way of life and in an individuals way of life,” Akshara responded to her father’s question.

Akshara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thala Ajith’s Vivegam, which marks her debut in Tamil. While talking to a newspaper, she had reportedly said she has converted to Buddhism as she was impressed by its teaching and principles.

While talking to the media recently, Akshara said she nurtures the desire of becoming a filmmaker. It’s worth noting that she worked as an assistant director to Rahul Dholakia in Mumbai before making her acting debut with Shamitabh.

Akshara said she also aspires to direct her father and her sister Shruti Haasan in a film but not before proving herself as a bankable filmmaker.

Akshara also refused to comment on Kamal’s possible entry into politics. “It’s up to him, and I will not make any comment on it,” she told the media.

Meanwhile, Kamal is currently involved in the post-production of Vishwaroopam 2 even as he is hosting reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil. The sequel to 2013 espionage thriller is expected to the hit the screens this year following which he will resume shooting for Sabaash Naidu. Kamal is also in the process of reviving yet another project Thalaivan Irukkiran, which was first announced in 2015.

