Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren’s next project Naragasooran cast announced. See photos

Karthick Naren’s debut project Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru was a film that was a runaway success all because of the word of mouth publicity it got. Starring Rahman in the lead role, this twenty-something director did not expect his film to run successfully for 100 days, but it did. It was one of the best finds of movie fans in the state. Now, Karthick has announced his next project. To be produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon, we already had a fair idea about the title of the film and one of the actor’s who had been cast. Now, it is officially confirmed that Naragasooran will have Arvind Swami, Sundeep Kishan, Indrajith and Shreya Saran playing lead roles in the film.

Not just that, the ambitious director seems to be getting ready to churn out a trilingual. The cast for Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages was announced recently. Gautham took to his official Twitter page to share the details and wrote, “Getting ready for some intense filmmaking with Karthik Naren,the new kid on the block!And a stellar cast!

Naragasooran Thankful! #👍cinema.”

Director Karthick also took to his Twitter handle to express his feeling about his latest project and said, “#Naragasooran-Dark & emotionally intense suspense drama. As a team we are really excited about the project. Need all your support as always😃”

It is interesting to note that the director has chosen three artistes from three industries – Arvind Swami from Tamil, Indrajith Sukumaran from Malayalam and Sundeep Kishan from Telugu. From an audience’s perspective, the director has already created interest across three industries with his casting. After Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, the director has amassed a huge fan following, who are excited to see his upcoming film.

