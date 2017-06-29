Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram shoots in Bulgaria, Radikaa and Simran join star cast. See photos

Vikram shoots in Bulgaria for Dhruva Natchathiram Vikram shoots in Bulgaria for Dhruva Natchathiram

Action-packed and stylish spy characters are set to rule the big screens down south this season. Dhruva Natchathiram starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role is one of the most awaited upcoming espionage thrillers. A few shooting spot pictures have found their way to the internet, adding to the growing expectations of the audience.

The team is currently shooting for the film in the caves of Bulgaria. According to reports, director Gautham Menon has planned to shoot some high-voltage action sequences in three other foreign locations, including Abu Dhabi, Turkey, and Slovenia.

Meanwhile, the director has added a few more exciting members to the star cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran and Dhivya Dharshini. Radikaa and Parthiban were in Bulgaria shooting for the film. “Great to be a part of uber cool @menongautham film #dhuruvanatchatram on location in Bulgaria (sic),” Radikaa confirmed the news on her Twitter page.

Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa fame is the new addition to the cast. He has replaced Santhana Krishnan in European schedule. Santhana was brought aboard after Jomon walked out of the project. The reason for Santhana’s exit is still unknown.

Dhruva Natchathiram is Gautham’s ambitious project, which was shelved a few years ago after actor Suriya walked out of the project citing creative differences with the director. The film was revived last year as Vikram came aboard for this film, which is produced by Gautham’s home production banner Ondraga Entertainment.

The trailer teasers of the film have already created a lot of expectations among the audience, thanks to Vikram’s ultra-stylish spy avatar and his swag. Composer Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music for the film

