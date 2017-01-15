Dhruva Natchathiram teaser: Vikram’s cool quotient in this spy-thriller is its high point. Watch Video

Vikram and Anu Emmanuel Vikram and Anu Emmanuel

While filmmakers of the big ticket films make the audience wait to reveal the first look and teasers of their upcoming movies, director Gautham Menon is adopting a different approach. Just a few days into the shooting of his ambitious film, Dhruva Natchathiram, the director has ramped up the expectations around the film with its first look posters and a more than 2-minute promo video, giving a sneak peek at the leading man’s new mission.

Vikram plays Dhruv, a spy on a covert mission. However, his rivals learn about his whereabouts and kidnap his handler called Mr K to draw Dhruva out in open.

Gautham said he had been waiting to work with Vikram for a long time while thanking the actor for the opportunity. “Thank you for the opportunity. Been waiting from my first film. Looking forward to this now with you Vikram sir!,” he tweeted while releasing the trailer on his Twitter handle.

Dhruva Natchathiram is a dream project of Gautham and was announced with Suriya in the lead role a few years back. However, it was shelved due to the difference of opinion between the actor-director duo. Towards the end of the last year, Gautham revived the project with Vikram.

Vikram’s look, the tone and texture of the film are quite intriguing. What is most attractive about Vikram’s role is, regardless of the fact he is a top Indian spy, who assists the CIA in investigations, when he threatens his rival he uses the Chennai slang. And that adds more layers to his already uber cool character.

Actor Anu Emmanuel has been roped in to play the female lead. She was last seen in Telugu actor Nani’s last year’s hit film Majnu.

Dhruva Natchathiram will have music from Harris Jayraj and is bankrolled by Gautham’s’s home production Ondraga Entertainment. The film will hit the screens in August this year.

