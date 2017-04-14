Dhanush: Work on superstar Rajinikanth and Pa. Ranjith to begin next month

Dhanush answers questions from fans on Twitter Dhanush answers questions from fans on Twitter

Actor Dhanush conducted a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on his Twitter page on Thursday ahead of Pa.Paandi (Power Paandi) release, which marked his debut as a director in Tamil cinema. The actor answered many questions covering a range of topics from his maiden project with superstar Rajinikanth to his Hollywood debut movie.

When he was asked what was his mother’s reaction after watching Pa.Paandi was like, he responded, “she hugged me and cried.” The film which opened in theatres on Friday, on the occasion of Tamil New Year, received a positive response from critics and fans. The slice of life film revolves around the life of an ex-stuntman and his newfound romance and stars Rajkiran and Revathi in lead roles along with Prasanna, Chaya Singh.

Music composer Sean Roldan, whose work for Pa Paandi has received glowing reviews also tweeted at Dhanush and asked him, “@dhanushkraja do you have plans of directing in other languages?” And the actor did not give a clear answer. “lol sean :) thank you for giving me such beautiful songs and soulful background score :) love you bro (sic),” he retweeted in reply.

Read | Pa Paandi movie review: Sean Roldan’s music is the soul of this Dhanush movie, simplicity is its heart

He also said that Rajinikanth’s next untitled film under Pa Ranjith’s direction, which will be bankrolled by his home production banner Wunderbar Films, will go on the floors in mid-May. The film will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after their last year’s blockbuster Kabali. The filmmakers are yet to disclose the full cast and crew of this project.

@Dev_0724 she hugged me and cried :) — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 13, 2017

@RSeanRoldan lol sean :) thank you for giving me such beautiful songs and soulful background score :) love you bro — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 13, 2017

@DhanushRakki shootingeee adutha maasam dhaan thambi — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 13, 2017

When Dhanush was asked about when his fans can expect the release of his Hollywood debut film, The Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Cupboard, he said, “The shooting only starts next month bro.” He will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood actors Uma Thurman and Alexandra Daddario in the film, which will be directed by Iranian-French director Marjane Satrapi. Dhanush has also resumed shooting for Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai.

So seems like the actor will be quite busy next month with the shoot of his Hollywood debut project, Vada Chennai, and the film with the superstar as well.

