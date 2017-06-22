Dhanush wishes actor Vijay before his birthday, gets trolled by Ilayathalapathy fans

Dhanush gets trolled for wishing actor Vijay a day earlier. Dhanush gets trolled for wishing actor Vijay a day earlier.

Actor Dhanush, who is looking forward to the release of his film Velai Illa Pattathari 2 aka VIP2, took to his official Twitter account to wish actor Vijay on his birthday. Only, instead of June 22, the actor wished a day earlier. He wrote on June 21, “Wishing a very happy birthday to vijay sir .. a very hardworking ,dedicated amazing human being whom I admire a lot.Thank u sir.For being u.” This tweet resulted in the star getting trolled by Ilayathalapathy fans. From people pointing out that it was already June 22 in Dubai to tweeting if the actor was maybe not in his senses, Dhanush received major burn for his forgetfulness.

Some of his fans did try to talk peace with Vijay fans, and pointed out that he only wished the senior actor. However, fan clubs of actors are quite sensitive and so they did not see reason. Dhanush, on the other hand, has not responded to any of the trolls online.

While the trailer and audio of VIP 2 also starring Kajol and Amala Paul will be released on June 25, the film is slated to release on his birthday, July 28. Actor Vijay is currently working on Atlee’s directorial Mersal.

Wishing a very happy birthday to vijay sir .. a very hardworking ,dedicated amazing human being whom I admire a lot.Thank u sir.For being u. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 20, 2017

Inga tha 21. Dubai la 22 man🙊 — Karna Kpm (@KarnaKpm) June 20, 2017

The first look and title of the film was just released on the eve of the star’s birthday. This happens to be his second collaboration with Atlee. The film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon and SJ Suryah will be playing pivotal roles in the film that is slated for release during Diwali.

