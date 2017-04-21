Dhanush wins paternity case, HC quashes claims of couple claiming to be his parents

File- Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Court File- Dhanush with his mother Vijayalakshmi at the Madras High Court

In a major relief to Dhanush, Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the paternity suit of a couple from Melur who claimed to be actor’s parents. Last year, an elderly couple, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi, had shaken the Tamil film industry after they claimed they were the biological parents of actor Dhanush and demanded a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 from him. It started making headlines after a judicial court in Melur allowed the proceedings and summoned the actor to appear before the court based on the couple’s petition. However, the actor had moved the Madurai bench of the HC requesting quashing of the proceedings in the lower court, citing lack of evidence in the case.

Dhanush had repeatedly denied the couple’s paternity claim, saying the respondents were not even remotely connected to him. He has voiced his suspicion that someone else might be behind the couple’s bid to extract money from him.

Dhanush even appeared before the Madurai bench to verify his birthmarks in order to prove he is not the son of R Kathiresan and K Meenakshi. The couple later requested the court to conduct a DNA test on the actor as part of the proceedings. The actor, however, refused to take one citing privacy.

Dhanush had a rough few months over the paternity case and controversial social media posts by singer and RJ Suchitra related to his off-screen life. However, things seem to be getting better for the actor in his career and personal life. Earlier this month, his directorial debut Pa.Paandi opened to positive reviews and did well at the box office. Work started on his long delayed project, Vada Chennai, a trilogy with director Vetrimaran. Now, he is awaiting the release of VIP 2, which also stars Bollywood actor Kajol and is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

