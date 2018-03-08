Vada Chennai first look: Meet Dhanush as Vetrimaran’s Anbu

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai is helmed by Vetrimaaran. Dhanush’s Vada Chennai is helmed by Vetrimaaran.

A project that has been in the making for three years, Vada Chennai’s first look was unveiled on Thursday. Tweeting the poster, Dhanush revealed the name of his character – ‘Anbu’ (love). He also wrote, “#vadachennai first look !! #அன்பு it’s not just his name.” The poster has Dhanush standing on the footsteps of a police van, looking at Aishwarya Rajesh who is walking away from the van with a smile. With the other faces blurred, the faces of Dhanush and Aishwarya stand out in an indication of a strong relationship story on the cards. Notably, this is the first time the Aadukalam star has been paired opposite Aishwarya, one of the promising names in Kollywood. According to reports, Aishwarya plays the role of a woman named Padma.

In an uncharacteristic move, Dhanush also tweeted out the second poster from the Vetrimaaran directorial within minutes of unveiling the first look. More provocative than the first, the second poster is a mixture of two powerful images into one — an angry ripped Dhanush climbing up a boat with a dagger in his mouth with a boat in the background. Vada Chennai (North Madras) is iconic for the several fishing hamlets and communities it houses. It is very likely that Anbu belongs to one such community.

Vada Chennai also stars Ameer, Samuthirakani and Andre Jeremiah who are playing characters named Rajan, Guna and Chandra. Reports also suggest that the film’s story traverses over 35 years and hence will be a trilogy. The first part is expected to hit the screens in June. Dhanush is said to be playing the role of a National level carrom player who wants to make it big. The film is said to have strong political and social commentaries with the death of a political leader said to be a major impetus to the story.

The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is produced by Dhanush himself. Reports also suggest that the delay in the project is due to an overshot budget which led to Dhanush acting in a few other films before returning to the project.

