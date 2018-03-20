Dhanush to produce wife Aishwarya’s next directorial?

Aishwarya is all set for her third directorial outing after her debut film 3 (2012) and Vai Raja Vai (2015). Aishwarya is all set for her third directorial outing after her debut film 3 (2012) and Vai Raja Vai (2015).

The latest industry buzz is that actor-producer Dhanush will be bankrolling a horror-film that will be helmed by his wife Aishwarya R Dhanush. The filmmakers are in the process of selecting the cast and crew and an official announcement of the project is also expected to be made soon.

This project will be Aishwarya’s third directorial outing after her debut film 3 (2012) and Vai Raja Vai (2015).

Last year, she announced that she will be directing a biopic on Indian Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan even released the first look poster of the film titled Mariyappan. Composer Sean Roldan, cinematographer Velraj and Joker director Raju Murugan (for dialogues) were expected to work on the project. After initially generating a lot of hype, the film went out of public memory as the project didn’t take off.

The official announcement of Aishwarya’s next project for Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films banner is expected to take place after the ongoing strike in the Tamil film industry ends.

Earlier, Dhanush had produced his sister-in-law Soundarya Rajinikanth’s VIP 2 and has also bankrolled his father-in-law Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which will hit the screens on April 27.

He also made his debut in Malayalam as a producer last year with Tharangam which had Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

On the acting front, he has completed shooting for Vada Chennai, which he is also producing. He wrapped up shooting for Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota Films and his debut Hollywood project The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Before the industry came to a standstill, he started shooting for Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd