Dhanush to launch Simbu’s music album for Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja

After a long time, actors Dhanush and Simbu will be seen sharing the same dais. Dhanush will be the chief guest at the audio release function of Sakka Podu Podu Raja, which will mark Simbu’s debut as a music director.

Santhanam, who is playing the lead role in Sakka Podu Podu Raja, announced in a video message that the full music album will come out on December 6 at a star-studded event. “When I told Dhanush that I will be announcing the music launch release date, he told me to share a surprise news too. He asked me to tell you that Dhanush will be launching the music album,” he said.

“I’m so happy and proud that Simbu and Dhanush will be present at the same dais for my function,” he added.

Dhanush and Simbu have made headlines in the past due to the perceived rivalry between the stars. However, time and again, when they had a chance they have refuted the speculations of bad blood between them.

Simbu, meanwhile, is in deep waters with the producers’ council in the Tamil film industry after he allegedly caused a huge loss to one of his producers by bailing on them without completing the project. According to reports, a red notice has been issued in Simbu’s name, which reportedly prevents him from working with other producers and directors until the charges against him are cleared.

Looks like fans of Simbu can use some good news. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has also sung a song for the Sakka Podu Podu, which is directed by Sethuraman. The film also stars Vivek, VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar and Mayilsamy among others in the star cast. Vaibhavi Shandilya plays the female lead.

