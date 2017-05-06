Dhanush to direct Rajinikanth in Pa Paandi sequel?

Dhanush may direct Rajinikanth in Pa Paandi sequel Dhanush may direct Rajinikanth in Pa Paandi sequel

Actor Dhanush made his directorial debut this year with Pa Paandi, which had veteran actor Raj Kiran in the titular role. The film garnered positive reviews from the media, fans and celebrities. It is still doing a decent business in Tamil Nadu even as director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion continues to dominate the box office. Buoyed by the success of the film, Dhanush had revealed earlier that he had plans to make a sequel to Pa Paandi.

Grapevine is abuzz that Dhanush has approached his superstar father-in-law Rajinikanth to play the lead role in the sequel. According to reports, the Thalaivar has already given green signal to the the project as he was very impressed by the way Dhanush has developed the lead character for the sequel, which was said to be high on emotions.

Pa Paandi follows the soul-searching journey of an ageing stuntman and his efforts to reunite with his first love at the age of 64. The family drama was unanimously praised for being an emotional treat in the industry.

Some reports claim that the film will also be remade in Telugu with actor Mohan Babu in the lead role. The Telugu version of Pa Paandi will be helmed by Subramaniam Siva, who directed Dhanush in Thiruda Thirudi, one of his biggest commercial hits during the early days of the actor’s career.

Read | Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Rajinikanth’s next with Pa.Ranjith?

Dhanush, meanwhile, is also producing Rajinikanth’s next film. The untitled flick will be directed by Pa. Ranjith, who helmed his gangster drama Kabali which released last year. The project will go on the floors from the second week of May even as the filmmakers are yet to reveal the entire cast and crew. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is said to be the top choice for the female lead in the film, which will be produced under Wunderbar Films banner.

Rajinikanth’s role in the film is allegedly based on real-life gangster Haji Mastan, who is touted to be the mentor of dreaded criminal Dawood Ibrahim. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd