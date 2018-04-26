Dhanush’s The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir to be showcased at Cannes

Directed by Ken Scott, Dhanush’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir also stars Bernice Bejo and Gerard Jugnot. Directed by Ken Scott, Dhanush’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir also stars Bernice Bejo and Gerard Jugnot.

Dhanush’s first international project The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is all set to be showcased at a sideline event at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. A question and answer session with the team has also reportedly been organised.

The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir is Dhanush’s first international project. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott, the film also stars Bernice Bejo and Gerard Jugnot. The film also has Erin Moriarty of True Detective fame and NAFTA winner Barkhad Abdi.

While the filmmakers initially considered Dev Patel and Kunal Nayyar, but the role was finally bagged by Dhanush. Set in Mumbai, Paris, the Falklands, Spain, Rome, and Libya, the film is set to release on May 30 in France. The Indian release date is yet to be announced. The film is based on French author Romain Puertolas’ novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.

Notably, Dhanush’s production venture Visaranai received a standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival three years back. Currently, the actor has several films in the pipeline. There is Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai, Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Maari 2 with Balaji Mohan and a film with Karthik Subbaraj.

