Dhanush starts shooting for his next project Vada Chennai, with director Vetrimaaran

Dhanush wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film VIP 2 starring Kajol and Amala Paul in pivotal roles. Now, the actor is all ready with his first directorial film Pa. Paandi, which is ready to hit the screens on April 14. While the actor does seem anxious about his directorial debut, he has started working on his next film directed by Vetrimaaran titled Vada Chennai. The plot of the movie revolves around the local gangs, and is a gangster drama.

Dhanush tweeted, “With two days to go for ‘Power Paandi’ release, resuming ‘Vada Chennai’ shoot from today. Blazing sun, sea, great people and typical Vetrimaaran locations.”

The film has been delayed for quite sometime now. The first schedule was had wrapped up in November last year, mostly in prison like sets in the city. The news is that the actor has set aside about 200 days to shoot for this film as it was planned to be released as a trilogy. If reports are to be believed, the film will be about the journey of a local Don hailing from North Madras – (North of Chennai) over a timespan of 30 years. After the previous collaborations between this actor-director duo like Aadukalam and Polladhavan, expectations from Vada Chennai are quite high.

After VIP 2, Dhanush will be seen sharing screen space with Amala Paul again in this film. The supporting cast expected to be seen in the movie are Andrea, Daniel Balaji, Karunas and others. The music is being scored by Santhosh Narayanan. This movie is also the first to have a trilogy planned.

