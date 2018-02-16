Dhanush signs Sudeep for his next directorial outing?

Sudeep has reportedly given Dhanush consent for the project. Sudeep has reportedly given Dhanush consent for the project.

The latest industry buzz is that Tamil movie star Dhanush has signed Kannada superstar Sudeep for his next directorial outing. Dhanush, who will be starring in the film, besides writing and directing it, has offered a very important role to Sudeep in the untitled flick. Sudeep has reportedly given his consent for the project. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.

If reports are true, it will be Sudeep’s second straight Tamil film. In the past, he played the main antagonist in Vijay’s Puli. In 2016, he acted in Mudinja Ivana Pudi, a bilingual by director KS Ravikumar that was shot in Kannada and Tamil.

Sudeep will also be seen in Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Interestingly, Sudeep is bankrolling the Kannada remake of Dhanush’s Pa Paandi as Ambi Ning Vayassaytho with Ambareesh in the titular role. He will be playing the younger version of the protagonist in the film. A role which was played by Dhanush in the Tamil film.

After making a humble debut with a feel-good Pa Paandi last year, Dhanush is all set to don the director’s cap again for an ambitious film. It is a big budget film with a part of the story set in the era of British India. The project will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films, which last year tasted success at the box office with Vijay’s Mersal.

The filmmakers are yet to officially announce details of the title and remaining cast members. Sri Thenandal Films had earlier said the film will go on the floors soon as they are planning to release it this year itself.

