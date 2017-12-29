Dhanush’s second directorial likely to roll in August 2018

If rumours are to be believed, Dhanush will start work on the project after he completes shooting for Maari 2. If rumours are to be believed, Dhanush will start work on the project after he completes shooting for Maari 2.

In a year that will be memorable for debutantes, Dhanush’s directorial debut rightly deserves a place as one of the most memorable ones. Now, the actor is all set to direct his second film that will be bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Films.

In a tweet, the actor has also revealed that he will be playing the lead role in the film. “As speculated my next directorial venture will be with @ThenandalFilms #dd2. Will also be playing the lead actor..#d37 More updates in 2018!,” the actor tweeted.

If rumours are to be believed, Dhanush will start work on the project after he completes shooting for Maari 2. Maari 2 is helmed by Balaji Mohan and also stars Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in important roles.

Check Dhanush’s latest tweet here:

Dhanush is currently shooting for Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai and recently completed shoot for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta. The actor is said to be shooting simultaneously for two films, both of which have been in the making for quite a while.

However, the expectations have only increased. Vada Chennai also stars Andrea Jeremiah and Aishwarya Rajesh and has Dhanush playing the role of a gangster from North Madras. From the pictures that have leaked, Dhanush’s grungy look with a thick beard has already become a rage. On the other hand, Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta is Dhanush’s first collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon. The actor has been paired against Megha Akash in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd